Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 12,863,200 shares of the Ideanomics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was -0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03 Billion. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -124.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.96% since then. We note from Ideanomics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.89 Million.

Ideanomics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IDEX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ideanomics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX): Trading Information

Instantly IDEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.65- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.0682 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 184.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDEX is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +184.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 184.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.4%. Ideanomics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.73% of Ideanomics, Inc. shares, and 4.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.71%. Ideanomics, Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.2% of the shares, which is about 5.05 Million shares worth $10.04 Million.

M&T Bank, with 1.09% or 4.58 Million shares worth $9.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 195229 shares worth $570.07 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF held roughly 182.65 Thousand shares worth around $582.65 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.