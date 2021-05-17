iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 7,511,973 shares of the iBio, Inc.(NYSE:IBIO) were traded, and its beta was -6.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $317.54 Million. IBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -406.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.58% since then. We note from iBio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.64 Million.

iBio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IBIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iBio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO): Trading Information

Although IBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.78 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still down -0.087 over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 104.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBIO is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +104.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 104.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8%. iBio, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 35.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of iBio, Inc. shares, and 14.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.34%. iBio, Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.36% of the shares, which is about 11.58 Million shares worth $12.15 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.71% or 3.7 Million shares worth $3.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5076734 shares worth $7.82 Million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.85 Million shares worth around $3Million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.