HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 20,662,465 shares of the HyreCar Inc.(NASDAQ:HYRE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.91, and it changed around $3.98 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $262.94 Million. HYRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.27, offering almost -26.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.09% since then. We note from HyreCar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 420.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.71 Million.

HyreCar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HYRE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HyreCar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE): Trading Information

Instantly HYRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 44.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.57 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.0062 over the last five days. On the other hand, HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 802.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYRE is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) projections and forecasts

HyreCar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +156.66 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +36% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.47 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect HyreCar Inc. to make $9.22 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.78 Million and $5.58 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HyreCar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.34% of HyreCar Inc. shares, and 45.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.32%. HyreCar Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.07% of the shares, which is about 1.23 Million shares worth $8.82 Million.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with 4.79% or 973.81 Thousand shares worth $6.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 418571 shares worth $2.99 Million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 317.45 Thousand shares worth around $3.27 Million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.