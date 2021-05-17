Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1,319,490 shares of the Hims & Hers Health, Inc.(NYSE:HIMS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.23, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75 Billion. HIMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.4, offering almost -175.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.35% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information Today

Instantly HIMS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.35 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.1061 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 78.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +116.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -365.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.