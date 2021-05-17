HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1,481,783 shares of the HEXO Corp.(NYSE:HEXO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $752.05 Million. HEXO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.04, offering almost -79.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.98% since then. We note from HEXO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.36 Million.

HEXO Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HEXO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO): Trading Information Today

Instantly HEXO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.99- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.1503 over the last five days. On the other hand, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.87, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEXO is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $11.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +83.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HEXO Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.2% of HEXO Corp. shares, and 14.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.38%. HEXO Corp. stock is held by 117 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.88% of the shares, which is about 9.65 Million shares worth $35.5 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.56% or 691.32 Thousand shares worth $2.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9647301 shares worth $35.5 Million, making up 7.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $7.51 Million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.