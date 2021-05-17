Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,067,318 shares of the Heron Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.64, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24 Billion. HRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.4, offering almost -64.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.21% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 878.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HRTX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX): Trading Information Today
Although HRTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.53 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.2247 over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.79 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 141.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRTX is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +413.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) projections and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. to make $32.21 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $25.4 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.3%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.2%. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.5% per year for the next five years.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 100.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.93%. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.84% of the shares, which is about 12.69 Million shares worth $268.56 Million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.07% or 8.31 Million shares worth $175.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3047372 shares worth $52.9 Million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.9 Million shares worth around $47.03 Million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.