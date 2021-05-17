Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,067,318 shares of the Heron Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.64, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24 Billion. HRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.4, offering almost -64.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.21% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 878.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HRTX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX): Trading Information Today

Although HRTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.53 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.2247 over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 141.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRTX is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +413.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. to make $32.21 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $25.4 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.2%. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.5% per year for the next five years.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 100.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.93%. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.84% of the shares, which is about 12.69 Million shares worth $268.56 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.07% or 8.31 Million shares worth $175.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3047372 shares worth $52.9 Million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.9 Million shares worth around $47.03 Million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.