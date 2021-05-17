Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1,372,478 shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc.(NYSE:GTE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $250.95 Million. GTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.23, offering almost -80.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.53% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.92 Million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GTE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE): Trading Information Today

Instantly GTE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.722 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.0009 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 668.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $0.95 and a high of $1.63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +139.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.43 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $180.64 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.7%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 23.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.04%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.16% of the shares, which is about 44.64 Million shares worth $31.24 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 3.12% or 11.46 Million shares worth $8.02 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 7652079 shares worth $4.5 Million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.02 Million shares worth around $1.19 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.