GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1,576,976 shares of the GEE Group, Inc.(NYSE:JOB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.43 Million. JOB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -352.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.09% since then. We note from GEE Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 Million.

GEE Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GEE Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB): Trading Information Today

Instantly JOB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.58 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.1006 over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 213.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 40.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 400% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOB is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +400% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 400% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) projections and forecasts

GEE Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.46 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +64.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -105.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.9%. GEE Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 144.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.21% of GEE Group, Inc. shares, and 31.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.17%. GEE Group, Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.23% of the shares, which is about 1.39 Million shares worth $1.39 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.35% or 392.34 Thousand shares worth $390.57 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 77600 shares worth $77.25 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 56.5 Thousand shares worth around $56.25 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.