Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)

In the last trading session, 1,007,773 shares of the Takung Art Co., Ltd.(NYSE:TKAT) were traded, and its beta was 3.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.5, and it changed around $1.26 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.34 Million. TKAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.11, offering almost -244.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.42% since then. We note from Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.2 Million.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TKAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Takung Art Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -95.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TKAT is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +-95.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -95.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co., Ltd. to make $5.66 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.1%. Takung Art Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 85.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.47% of Takung Art Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.59%. Takung Art Co., Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 20.75 Thousand shares worth $30.7 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.11% or 12.8 Thousand shares worth $18.94 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

