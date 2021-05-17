Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

In the last trading session, 2,021,376 shares of the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:WISA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.08 Million. WISA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.37, offering almost -99.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.39% since then. We note from Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 500.91 Million.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WISA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA): Trading Information

Instantly WISA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.10- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 10%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.2383 over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 194.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 151.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISA is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +279.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) projections and forecasts

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +29.02 percent over the past six months and at a 55.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +86.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 227.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.26 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. to make $1.41 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $490Million and $348Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 157.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 305.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.5%. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.52% of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. shares, and 4.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.64%. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 86.86 Thousand shares worth $307.49 Thousand.

Ingalls & Snyder, with 0.63% or 70Thousand shares worth $216.3 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 68570 shares worth $223.54 Thousand, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 26.53 Thousand shares worth around $93.9 Thousand, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.