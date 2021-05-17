Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)

In the last trading session, 1,378,322 shares of the Reliance Global Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:RELI) were traded, and its beta was -1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.55, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.78 Million. RELI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7, offering almost -97.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.11% since then. We note from Reliance Global Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.07 Million.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RELI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 409.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RELI is forecast to be at a low of $18.09 and a high of $18.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +409.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 409.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Reliance Global Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.65% of Reliance Global Group, Inc. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.02%. Reliance Global Group, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Ifp Advisors, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 22Thousand shares worth $95.92 Thousand.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC, with 0.24% or 15Thousand shares worth $65.4 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.