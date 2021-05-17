Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

In the last trading session, 1,990,431 shares of the Ra Medical Systems, Inc.(NYSE:RMED) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.54, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.53 Million. RMED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34, offering almost -860.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.37% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 300.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 353.7 Million.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RMED as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.94 for the current quarter.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED): Trading Information

Although RMED has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.37- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.1429 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 327.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 606.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMED is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +606.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 606.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) projections and forecasts

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +79% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.53% of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares, and 22.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.1%. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 203.31 Thousand shares worth $1.51 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.19% or 141.99 Thousand shares worth $1.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 94188 shares worth $699.82 Thousand, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 5.58 Thousand shares worth around $41.46 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.