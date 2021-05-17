Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

In the last trading session, 2,673,512 shares of the PureCycle Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:PCT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.43, and it changed around $1.61 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48 Billion. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.75, offering almost -187.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.48% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.48 Million.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PCT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT): Trading Information

Instantly PCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.44 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.1812 over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is -0.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 274.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCT is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +286.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 262.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.