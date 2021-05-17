Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)

In the last trading session, 1,030,118 shares of the Oriental Culture Holding LTD(NASDAQ:OCG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.96 Million. OCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.85, offering almost -473.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.47% since then. We note from Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 Million.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OCG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oriental Culture Holding LTD

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Oriental Culture Holding LTD earnings are expected to decrease by -77.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.96% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares, and 19.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.55%. Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock is held by 9 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 62.23 Thousand shares worth $304.94 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.1% or 20.82 Thousand shares worth $102.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.