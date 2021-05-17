Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MNMD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNMD is forecast to be at a low of $4.1 and a high of $4.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.56% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.61%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with tru Independence LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 112.69 Thousand shares worth $343.71 Thousand.

Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with 0.02% or 72.5 Thousand shares worth $202.24 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.