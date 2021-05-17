Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lordstown Motors Corp.(NASDAQ:RIDE)

In today’s recent session, 7,628,084 shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp.(NASDAQ:RIDE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.65, and it changed around $1.32 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38 Billion. RIDE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.8, offering almost -267.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.92% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.4 Million.
Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE): Trading Information Today
Instantly RIDE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.95- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.1538 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 116.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIDE is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +362.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -53.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.09% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 22.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.47%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 177 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.91% of the shares, which is about 10.43 Million shares worth $209.29 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.66% or 8.23 Million shares worth $165.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3233785 shares worth $38.06 Million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $55.92 Million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.