Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hyliion Holdings Corp.(NYSE:HYLN)

In today’s recent session, 1,427,053 shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp.(NYSE:HYLN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.71, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49 Billion. HYLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.66, offering almost -573.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.02% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.18 Million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HYLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN): Trading Information Today

Instantly HYLN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.84- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.0469 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYLN is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +152.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -130.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.58% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 25.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.41%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 7.6 Million shares worth $125.27 Million.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB, with 2.19% or 3.77 Million shares worth $40.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2598038 shares worth $42.82 Million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $36Million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.