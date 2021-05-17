Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

In the last trading session, 11,410,509 shares of the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:COCP) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.76 Million. COCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -169.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.05% since then. We note from Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 475.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 Million.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended COCP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP): Trading Information

Instantly COCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.31 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.1439 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 276.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COCP is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +298.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 253.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) projections and forecasts

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +32.83 percent over the past six months and at a 0% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.7%. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.86% of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares, and 14.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.73%. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.2% of the shares, which is about 3.95 Million shares worth $5.37 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.54% or 1.96 Million shares worth $2.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1201742 shares worth $1.63 Million, making up 4.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 663.62 Thousand shares worth around $902.53 Thousand, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.