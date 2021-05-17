Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI)

In today’s recent session, 1,813,673 shares of the Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.39 Million. CEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.1, offering almost -392.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.98% since then. We note from Camber Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 Million.

Camber Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Camber Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI): Trading Information Today

Instantly CEI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.679 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.0186 over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 124000000% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEI is forecast to be at a low of $781250 and a high of $781250. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +124000000% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 124000000% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Camber Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.9% of Camber Energy, Inc. shares, and 3.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.42%. Camber Energy, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.46% of the shares, which is about 364.26 Thousand shares worth $336.32 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.97% or 241.28 Thousand shares worth $222.77 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 364256 shares worth $336.32 Thousand, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 124.27 Thousand shares worth around $178.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.