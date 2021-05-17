Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIGC)

In today’s recent session, 1,279,343 shares of the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.89, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37 Billion. BIGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $162.5, offering almost -246.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.45% since then. We note from BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BIGC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC): Trading Information Today

Instantly BIGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.84 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.0184 over the last five days. On the other hand, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIGC is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.97% of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. shares, and 56.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.22%. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.95% of the shares, which is about 8.25 Million shares worth $529.46 Million.

Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc., with 8.21% or 5.67 Million shares worth $363.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 897321 shares worth $71.73 Million, making up 1.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 610Thousand shares worth around $35.26 Million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.