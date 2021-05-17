Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIGC)

In today’s recent session, 1,279,343 shares of the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.89, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37 Billion. BIGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $162.5, offering almost -246.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.45% since then. We note from BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BIGC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC): Trading Information Today
Instantly BIGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.84 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.0184 over the last five days. On the other hand, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIGC is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.97% of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. shares, and 56.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.22%. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.95% of the shares, which is about 8.25 Million shares worth $529.46 Million.
Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc., with 8.21% or 5.67 Million shares worth $363.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 897321 shares worth $71.73 Million, making up 1.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 610Thousand shares worth around $35.26 Million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.