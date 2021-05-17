Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.(NYSE:ASM)

In today’s recent session, 1,778,030 shares of the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.(NYSE:ASM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.25 Million. ASM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -104.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.04% since then. We note from Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 Million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM): Trading Information Today

Instantly ASM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.44 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0376 over the last five days. On the other hand, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASM is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. to make $8.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.7%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -169.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, and 2.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.04%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 1.17 Million shares worth $1.52 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.24% or 244.3 Thousand shares worth $317.59 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.