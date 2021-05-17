Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2,137,623 shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.88 Million. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -304.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.74% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.51 Million.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FTFT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information

Instantly FTFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.43- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.1936 over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 412.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.3 and a high of $14.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +412.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 412.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.7%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -172.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.62% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 3.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.68%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 971.53 Thousand shares worth $1.83 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 1.41% or 918.03 Thousand shares worth $1.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 51060 shares worth $316.57 Thousand, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 28.67 Thousand shares worth around $153.64 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.