fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 20,218,773 shares of the fuboTV Inc.(NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.53, and it changed around $2.26 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89 Billion. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.29, offering almost -203.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.88% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.37 Million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO): Trading Information

Instantly FUBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.38 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.1908 over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 93.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +192.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. fuboTV Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -717.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.1% of fuboTV Inc. shares, and 41.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.74%. fuboTV Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 4.75 Million shares worth $132.98 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 9.56% or 4.53 Million shares worth $126.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1714681 shares worth $37.93 Million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 Million shares worth around $42.68 Million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.