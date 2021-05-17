Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,234,863 shares of the Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FREQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.66, and it changed around $0.61 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $296.34 Million. FREQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.37, offering almost -574.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.24% since then. We note from Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FREQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ): Trading Information

Instantly FREQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.72 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.75% year-to-date, but still down -0.1673 over the last five days. On the other hand, Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 64.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREQ is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +142.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) projections and forecasts

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.05 percent over the past six months and at a 79.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -75% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -47.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.13 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. to make $8.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.26 Million and $8.52 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -29.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.35% of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 64.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.54%. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 3.48 Million shares worth $122.8 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 9.53% or 3.26 Million shares worth $114.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1120938 shares worth $39.52 Million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.06 Million shares worth around $37.47 Million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.