Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1,000,495 shares of the Energous Corporation(NASDAQ:WATT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.89 Million. WATT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -200.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.48% since then. We note from Energous Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.81 Million.

Energous Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WATT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Energous Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT): Trading Information Today

Instantly WATT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.71- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.024 over the last five days. On the other hand, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 114.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WATT is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +134.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 95.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energous Corporation (WATT) projections and forecasts

Energous Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.68 percent over the past six months and at a 48.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 771.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.1%. Energous Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 39.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.26% of Energous Corporation shares, and 12.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.52%. Energous Corporation stock is held by 88 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 1.75 Million shares worth $3.15 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.94% or 1.2 Million shares worth $2.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1199291 shares worth $2.16 Million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 514.03 Thousand shares worth around $925.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.