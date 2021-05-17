Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2,162,177 shares of the Elys Game Technology, Corp.(NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 3.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.41, and it changed around $0.95 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.91 Million. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.28, offering almost -87.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.52% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 468.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ELYS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Elys Game Technology, Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS): Trading Information

Instantly ELYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.53- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.1025 over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 198.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 189.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELYS is forecast to be at a low of $6.69 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.4%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 22% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.01% of Elys Game Technology, Corp. shares, and 2.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.07%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 327.75 Thousand shares worth $1.93 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.38% or 83.9 Thousand shares worth $495.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6914 shares worth $36.64 Thousand, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 6.7 Thousand shares worth around $39.8 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.