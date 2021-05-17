Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,922,731 shares of the Coursera, Inc.(NYSE:COUR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.12, and it changed around $3.82 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.97 Billion. COUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.48, offering almost -48.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.44% since then. We note from Coursera, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.13 Million.

Coursera, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended COUR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Coursera, Inc.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 44.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUR is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Coursera, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -43% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.