ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 27,260,863 shares of the ContextLogic Inc.(NASDAQ:WISH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.79, and it changed around $1.68 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.06 Billion. WISH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.85, offering almost -235.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.79% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.09 Million.

ContextLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 97.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISH is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +145.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -447.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 76.6% per year for the next five years.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.15% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 77.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.07%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 20.58% of the shares, which is about 103.77 Million shares worth $1.89 Billion.

Formation8 GP, LLC, with 12.57% or 63.39 Million shares worth $1Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3687788 shares worth $67.27 Million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port held roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $37.08 Million, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.