Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,177,738 shares of the Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHCI) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.02, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.78 Million. CHCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.72, offering almost -123.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.91% since then. We note from Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 751.07 Million.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHCI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI): Trading Information

Although CHCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.65- on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.3738 over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) is 0.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHCI is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +-0.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.5% of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. shares, and 5.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.14%. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.07% of the shares, which is about 171.78 Thousand shares worth $544.56 Thousand.

Bank of America Corporation, with 1.32% or 109.86 Thousand shares worth $348.27 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 28751 shares worth $94.3 Thousand, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 22.2 Thousand shares worth around $70.37 Thousand, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.