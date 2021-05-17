Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 18,993,285 shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.63, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.14 Billion. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.9, offering almost -11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.21% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.98 Million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF): Trading Information Today

Instantly CLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.92 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.0051 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) projections and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +133.65 percent over the past six months and at a 2176.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +571.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4400% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 247.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.94 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $4.97 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 Billion and $1.65 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 358.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 201.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.9%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -131.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.88% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 59.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.54%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 476 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.19% of the shares, which is about 60.86 Million shares worth $886.08 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.16% or 40.75 Million shares worth $593.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12409061 shares worth $249.55 Million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 11.88 Million shares worth around $182.24 Million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.