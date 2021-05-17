Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock: A Game-Changer? – Marketing Sentinel

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 4,204,595 shares of the Churchill Capital Corp IV(NYSE:CCIV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.56, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.75 Billion. CCIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.86, offering almost -249.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.28% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.16 Million.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV): Trading Information Today

Instantly CCIV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.90 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.85% year-to-date, but still down -0.0056 over the last five days. On the other hand, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares, and 37.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.53%. Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is held by 238 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 7.43 Million shares worth $74.37 Million.

Karpus Management Inc, with 3.4% or 7.03 Million shares worth $70.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1138230 shares worth $11.39 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held roughly 120.02 Thousand shares worth around $1.2 Million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

