China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,556,322 shares of the China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:PLIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.47 Million. PLIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.5, offering almost -123.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.64% since then. We note from China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 403.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN): Trading Information

Instantly PLIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.15 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.5092 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 305.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 194.89 day(s).

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -157.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.77% of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.41%. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 30.16 Thousand shares worth $28.77 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.09% or 26.22 Thousand shares worth $25.02 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.