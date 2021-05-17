ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 3,065,465 shares of the ChemoCentryx, Inc.(NASDAQ:CCXI) were traded, and its beta was 1.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.44, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $728.19 Million. CCXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.29, offering almost -573.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.98% since then. We note from ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 682.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 495.39 Million.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CCXI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI): Trading Information

Instantly CCXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.27 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.83% year-to-date, but still down -0.0019 over the last five days. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is -0.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 226.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCXI is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +656.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) projections and forecasts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.98 percent over the past six months and at a -126.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -286.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -31.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.44 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. to make $14.54 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.44 Million and $5.08 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -91%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 185.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.8%. ChemoCentryx, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.65% of ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares, and 81.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.1%. ChemoCentryx, Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.89% of the shares, which is about 10.38 Million shares worth $642.81 Million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.82% or 6.15 Million shares worth $380.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3097219 shares worth $210.12 Million, making up 4.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.66 Million shares worth around $151.61 Million, which represents about 3.81% of the total shares outstanding.