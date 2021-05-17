ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1,452,294 shares of the ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CHPT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.53, and it changed around $0.52 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.58 Billion. CHPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -119.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.99% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 Million.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): Trading Information Today

Instantly CHPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.64 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.0558 over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 70.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -734.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.