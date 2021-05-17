Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 64,937,677 shares of the Castor Maritime Inc.(NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $354.97 Million. CTRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -400% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.112, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.28% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.47 Million.

Castor Maritime Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTRM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): Trading Information

Instantly CTRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.456 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.1058 over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Castor Maritime Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -106.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 3.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.95%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.7% of the shares, which is about 4.94 Million shares worth $913.94 Thousand.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 0.58% or 4.09 Million shares worth $756.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

