CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1,137,617 shares of the CarLotz, Inc.(NASDAQ:LOTZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $579.72 Million. LOTZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.9, offering almost -150% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.94% since then. We note from CarLotz, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 Million.

CarLotz, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LOTZ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CarLotz, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): Trading Information Today

Instantly LOTZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.72- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.2104 over the last five days. On the other hand, CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 268.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOTZ is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +268.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 268.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CarLotz, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -201.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.