Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1,298,352 shares of the Canoo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOEV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.86, and it changed around $0.56 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86 Billion. GOEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.9, offering almost -216.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.25% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 Million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): Trading Information Today

Instantly GOEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.01- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.103 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 52.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +129.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canoo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -28.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.24% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 11.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.27%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.1% of the shares, which is about 2.62 Million shares worth $23.64 Million.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, with 1.05% or 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2425983 shares worth $21.91 Million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 714.61 Thousand shares worth around $6.45 Million, which represents about 0.3% of the total shares outstanding.