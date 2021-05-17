Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 5,835,749 shares of the Canaan Inc.(NASDAQ:CAN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.69, and it changed around $0.98 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53 Billion. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.1, offering almost -303.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.84% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.87 Million.
Canaan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CAN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Canaan Inc.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN): Trading Information
Instantly CAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.51 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.1668 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).
Canaan Inc. (CAN) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canaan Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 79% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 12.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.32%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 4.35 Million shares worth $25.78 Million.
FMR, LLC, with 1.66% or 2.28 Million shares worth $13.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity China Region Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2276163 shares worth $34.51 Million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 2.04 Million shares worth around $42.12 Million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.
