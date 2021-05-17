BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Forecast 2021: $12.5 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,143,038 shares of the BOQI International Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIMI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.04 Million. BIMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -219.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.94% since then. We note from BOQI International Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 354.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BIMI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BOQI International Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI): Trading Information Today

Instantly BIMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.37 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.0813 over the last five days. On the other hand, BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 876.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIMI is forecast to be at a low of $12.5 and a high of $12.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +876.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 876.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.8%. BOQI International Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -32.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.