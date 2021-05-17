Boom Or Bust: Where DoesBioLineRx Ltd.(NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 1,389,619 shares of the BioLineRx Ltd.(NASDAQ:BLRX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.85, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.53 Million. BLRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.23, offering almost -48.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.88% since then. We note from BioLineRx Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 295.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 Million.

BioLineRx Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BLRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX): Trading Information

Although BLRX has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.61- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.2339 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 401.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 198.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 356.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLRX is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 250.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BioLineRx Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 37.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares, and 15.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.14%. BioLineRx Ltd. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.71% of the shares, which is about 732.19 Thousand shares worth $1.85 Million.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC, with 1% or 427.94 Thousand shares worth $1.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.