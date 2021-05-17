Boom Or Bust: Where Does OrganiGram Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 6,442,265 shares of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:OGI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $720.8 Million. OGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.45, offering almost -166.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.26% since then. We note from OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.4 Million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended OGI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): Trading Information

Although OGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.78- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.82% year-to-date, but still down -0.12 over the last five days. On the other hand, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OGI is forecast to be at a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +102.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.66% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.2%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.6% of the shares, which is about 19.67 Million shares worth $26.16 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 2.49% or 7.43 Million shares worth $9.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 19672240 shares worth $26.16 Million, making up 6.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 4.03 Million shares worth around $13.99 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.