Boom Or Bust: Where Does Ebang International Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 10,287,427 shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:EBON) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $511.05 Million. EBON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -443.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.18% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.23 Million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EBON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON): Trading Information

Instantly EBON has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.46- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.2029 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is -0.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.9%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 661.71 Thousand shares worth $4.02 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 0.12% or 150.01 Thousand shares worth $910.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3738059 shares worth $29.72 Million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held roughly 472.96 Thousand shares worth around $3.76 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.