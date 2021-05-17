Boom Or Bust: Where Does Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 1,611,323 shares of the Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVIR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.91, and it changed around $3.69 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.9 Billion. AVIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.17, offering almost -311.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.05% since then. We note from Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 416.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.79 Million.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AVIR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR): Trading Information

Instantly AVIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.45 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.0746 over the last five days. On the other hand, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is -0.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 266.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVIR is forecast to be at a low of $66 and a high of $104. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +353.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 188.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.48% of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 58.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.26%. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 6.45 Million shares worth $269.38 Million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 7.75% or 6.41 Million shares worth $267.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3009767 shares worth $226.82 Million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held roughly 660.13 Thousand shares worth around $49.75 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.