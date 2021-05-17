Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Stock Forecast 2021: $51 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,967,302 shares of the Array Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARRY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.06, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77 Billion. ARRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.78, offering almost -289.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.97% since then. We note from Array Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 Million.

Array Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY): Trading Information Today

Although ARRY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.54 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.4353 over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is -0.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 113.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +262.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Array Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.11% per year for the next five years.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.83% of Array Technologies, Inc. shares, and 80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.74%. Array Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 231 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 19.02 Million shares worth $820.36 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.77% or 17.49 Million shares worth $754.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4500000 shares worth $194.13 Million, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $88.79 Million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.