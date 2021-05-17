Are XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1,430,936 shares of the XpresSpa Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:XSPA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.9 Million. XSPA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.82, offering almost -622.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.44% since then. We note from XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.03 Million.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XSPA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA): Trading Information Today

Instantly XSPA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.23 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0167 over the last five days. On the other hand, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 186.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XSPA is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +186.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 186.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.1%. XpresSpa Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of XpresSpa Group, Inc. shares, and 10.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.95%. XpresSpa Group, Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 3.35 Million shares worth $3.99 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.97% or 3.13 Million shares worth $3.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1969600 shares worth $2.34 Million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.06 Million shares worth around $1.27 Million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.