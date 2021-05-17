Are Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1,852,432 shares of the Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLDR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.4, and it changed around $0.72 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98 Billion. VLDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.5, offering almost -212.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.02% since then. We note from Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 Million.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VLDR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR): Trading Information Today

Instantly VLDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.69 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.0852 over the last five days. On the other hand, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 76.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLDR is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +188.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -101.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.