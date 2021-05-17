Are ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,133,210 shares of the ThredUp Inc.(NASDAQ:TDUP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.17, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71 Billion. TDUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.6, offering almost -73.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.68% since then. We note from ThredUp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 Million.

ThredUp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TDUP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ThredUp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDUP is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ThredUp Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -24.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of ThredUp Inc. shares, and 72.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.34%. ThredUp Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.77% of the shares, which is about 1.89 Million shares worth $44.16 Million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 6.43% or 771.45 Thousand shares worth $18Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 515133 shares worth $12.02 Million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd held roughly 354.23 Thousand shares worth around $8.26 Million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.