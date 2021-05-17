Are Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2,969,480 shares of the Sunworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUNW) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.03, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.19 Million. SUNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.37, offering almost -265.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.01% since then. We note from Sunworks, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.64 Million.

Sunworks, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SUNW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sunworks, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW): Trading Information

Instantly SUNW has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.16- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.57% year-to-date, but still down -0.1384 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUNW is forecast to be at a low of $10.75 and a high of $10.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.58 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sunworks, Inc. to make $8.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.36 Million and $12.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.5%. Sunworks, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Sunworks, Inc. shares, and 23.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.21%. Sunworks, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 363.95 Thousand shares worth $1.86 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.15% or 311.99 Thousand shares worth $1.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3032878 shares worth $44.52 Million, making up 11.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 1.22 Million shares worth around $17.87 Million, which represents about 4.5% of the total shares outstanding.