Are Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4,727,045 shares of the Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRAX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.7, and it changed around $2.93 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $838.2 Million. PRAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.95, offering almost -180.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.99% since then. We note from Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.12 Million.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PRAX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX): Trading Information
Instantly PRAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.87 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.2267 over the last five days. On the other hand, Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 205.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRAX is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +222.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 176.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -52.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. shares, and 94.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.95%. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 22.01% of the shares, which is about 8.5 Million shares worth $467.75 Million.
FMR, LLC, with 9.34% or 3.61 Million shares worth $198.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1600862 shares worth $69.64 Million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 554.57 Thousand shares worth around $18.17 Million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.