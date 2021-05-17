Are Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,216,596 shares of the Mogo Inc.(NASDAQ:MOGO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.42, and it changed around $0.69 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.35 Million. MOGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.29, offering almost -65.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.16% since then. We note from Mogo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 Million.

Mogo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MOGO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mogo Inc.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO): Trading Information

Instantly MOGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.24- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.97% year-to-date, but still down -0.0873 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 983.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 271.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 73.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOGO is forecast to be at a low of $9.89 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +115.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mogo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.49% of Mogo Inc. shares, and 6.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.05%. Mogo Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.48% of the shares, which is about 1.35 Million shares worth $5.09 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.57% or 854.05 Thousand shares worth $3.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 503339 shares worth $4.28 Million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 14.44 Thousand shares worth around $113.65 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.